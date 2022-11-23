The younger Schumacher has been ditched by Haas and won’t feature in the F1 2023 driver line-up but the door has been opened to a potential reserve driver role at Mercedes.

“Mick is aiming for a comeback in a regular cockpit,” his uncle Ralf said via Sky.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

“As an intermediate step, a commitment as a test and reserve driver at Mercedes is indicated.

“For Mick, this would definitely be a sensible step because he can work with a team that has a lot of experience and can help Mick move forward.

“The processes at Haas and Mercedes are different and that's something Mick can benefit from.

“For him, it would definitely be important to work with a team like Mercedes, to do simulator work, to learn from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who have both won races or, in the case of Hamilton, world championships.

“That would be an incredible wealth of experience that Mick can get there.

“Hamilton is now so advanced in age that he passes on a lot to young drivers.

“All in all, it would be unbelievable for Mick to work with these two drivers and with such a team - especially because they want him. It can hardly be said more clearly, as Toto Wolff did.

“This is also a new experience for Mick after such a year, finally being in a team that stands behind him.”

Haas have opted to replace Schumacher with Nico Hulkenberg next season, alongside Kevin Magnussen.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, has criticised his counterpart Guenther Steiner for his handling of Schumacher at Haas.

Schumacher finished 16th in the 2022 F1 standings.