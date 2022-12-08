Silverstone makes changes to bring fans closer to the action at F1 British GP

New debris fences have been installed on the Wellington Straight - where Sebastian Vettel overtook Valtteri Bottas for the lead in 2018.

250 metres of debris fences have been installed in a bid to improve safety and give fans a better view of the action.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

The developments are expected to be completed by Christmas and will see fencing at the Silverstone Fan Zone move 15 metres closer to the circuit.

The new debris fence system has been approved by the FIA had been part of a rigorous testing process.

The aforementioned tests included catching a 780kg sphere fired at 60kp/h and a full-size car crashing at a 20-degree angle.

“It’s a fully homologated system with the FIA and FIM,” Silverstone Circuit Manager Lee Howkins said.

“With the speed of the straight and the new safety aspects of F1, it was the right time to move to the Geobrugg system. We want to make sure we’re giving the fans the best experience and the best views.”

Jochen Braunwarth, Geobrugg’s Director of Motorsport Solutions, added: “We’re excited to be part of the redevelopment plans at Silverstone.

“By bringing in our mobile debris fences, we can safely give spectators at the Wellington Straight a fantastic view of the track.”