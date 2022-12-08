The incredible F1 records Max Verstappen broke in 2022

Most wins - 15

The first record Max Verstappen managed to break in 2022 was the number of wins in a season.

Verstappen claimed an astonishing 15 wins in 22 races, two more than Sebastian Vettel (2013) and Michael Schumacher (2004).

Granted, there are more races in 2022 compared to 2013 and 2004, but it was still a remarkable achievement, particularly as Ferrari had the faster car up until the Belgian Grand Prix.

Most points in a season - 454

With more races than ever before, it’s probably no surprise Verstappen was able to claim the record for the most points scored in a single season.

With 22 races alongside three sprint events, Lewis Hamilton’s record from 2019 of 413 points was always going to be threatened.

Verstappen broke Hamilton’s points tally with two rounds to go.

How long will it last?

In F1 2023, there are 24 races scheduled with three more sprint events added to the calendar.

Points deficit overturned - 46

It’s easy to forget that Verstappen and Red Bull endured a tricky start to the year.

Two DNFs in the opening three rounds put Verstappen on the back foot - 46 points behind Charles Leclerc after the Australian Grand Prix.

He managed to turn it around in dominant fashion, claiming the title by 146 points in the end.

Wins from different grid positions - 7

Verstappen took wins from 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th and 14th on the grid.

His best wins of the year came at the Hungaroring, where he started down in 10th.

Similarly at the Belgian Grand Prix, slicing through the field from 14th to dominate at Spa.

Most wins from outside pole position - 9

With Ferrari dominating Saturdays, Verstappen was only able to take seven pole positions in 2022.

It didn’t deter him as he took nine wins when not starting from pole position, one more than Hamilton managed in 2019.