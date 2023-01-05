Mick Schumacher was ditched by Haas and lost his place in the 2023 F1 driver line-up but has taken up a role as a third driver with Mercedes.

His legendary father Michael ended his career with Mercedes, paving the way for Hamilton’s incredible success with the team.

Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship? Video of Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship?

“You don't work so closely with the third driver anymore,” Hamilton told Bild about Mick joining Mercedes.

“It's a lot of simulator work and not like it used to be, even though we'll still be teammates.

“Mick is a great talent. He is an asset for Mercedes. He is a German driver.

“His father Michael and Mercedes were already closely connected.”

Michael and Hamilton share the all-time F1 record for the most championships (seven).

Hamilton, now 37, knows time is running out to claim that record outright, particularly with the dominant Max Verstappen intent on making his own mark in the history books.

Both Mercedes and Red Bull have added high-profile third drivers - Mick joining Hamilton’s ranks, and Daniel Ricciardo joining Verstappen’s team.

This year, much will depend on Hamilton and Verstappen’s relationship with their teammates.

Sergio Perez and Verstappen had a high-profile falling-out in 2022, and although everything appears rosy between Hamilton and George Russell, the younger driver claimed Mercedes’ only win of last year and will have his own title ambitions.