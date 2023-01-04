Jos played a major role in Verstappen’s journey to F1 through karting.

His harsh style was met with criticism when Verstappen revealed a number of stories from his childhood.

The most notable story was when Jos left Max at an Italian petrol station alone after he made a major mistake in a karting race.

Even so, Max has defended his father’s actions, stating: “I needed it”.

An interview with Dutch newspaper De Limburger, Verstappen admitted he would do it differently with his own children.

"But he or she will not be ready for F1 in six or seven years,” Verstappen said. “I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that's fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it.

“I don't see that happening at the moment. But for me, it's easy to talk because I don't have children. Maybe I think very differently when the time comes. But, the passion he had went very far. He did everything for me. Tuning engines, preparing karts. I don't see myself doing that.

“At least I'm not going to push my kids to race. They have to want it themselves. And if you still go for it with your son or daughter, then you can no longer drive in Formula 1 yourself, I think. You have to start laying the foundation from the age of four. I want to be there myself.”

The two-time F1 world champion revealed he keeps an eye out on how his father is doing in his own racing events.

"I always tell him to watch out,” he added. “He always says that to me. Look, he always wants to do as well as possible with all the risks that entails. I say: it is no longer necessary. You don't have to win. You can also just have fun if you sometimes take 1 percent less risk. In the rally there are relatively many accidents.

“You write off at least one car per year. The races he drives are a bit safer than some races in the world championship, but still... I always follow him through live timing and then I'm happy every time he comes through, yes. Relieved too? A little bit.”