The changes Mercedes plan to make to their W14 for 2023

The launch will take place at Silverstone in a digital event before a likely shakedown at the famous British grand prix track.

Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a record-breaking eighth world title, while George Russell looks for his first.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

While the new cars are kept under wraps until their launch dates or even pre-season testing, a number of reports have emerged about their new challenger.

Outlined by RacingNews365 and Formula Uno Analisi Tecnica, the W14 will be an evolution of the W13 which won just one race in 2022.

According to the reports, the biggest change will come in the sidepod area as they potentially move towards a middle ground between their ‘zero pod’ concept and the philosophy adopted by Red Bull.

Mercedes will also make changes to their gearbox, “with a different arrangement of the critical components of the rear suspension”.

Mercedes all fell behind in terms of outright engine performance - so it appeared.

The German manufacturer had issues with its aero concept causing a significant drag on the straights meaning it struggled in a straight-line - something that Aston Martin also faced.

The Mercedes power unit remains on a similar level to Honda and Ferrari.

In a bid to find more gains, Petronos have been developing a new fuel to “improve consumption efficiency” and “optimise combustion”.

Whether it will be enough to take Mercedes back to the very front, time will tell.