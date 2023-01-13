Alonso will drive for a third different team in his last four seasons in F1 having driven for McLaren and Alpine previously.

The Spaniard’s shock decision to move to Aston Martin caught everyone by surprise due to the performance disparity between the two teams.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

Alonso is widely known for making poor team switches, although the argument is sometimes exaggerated.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Alonso admitted he would love to have a title-challenging car but “there’s no space for me there” alluding to the fact Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have settled line ups.

"I love what I do,” he said. “Of course, I would like to have a car that can fight for the title, but there is no space for me there.

"Considering what there was in the market, Aston martin is one of the teams who can achieve this in two, three years.

"It's important at my age. I don't have eternity ahead of me.

"If we end up being world champions, I will also be satisfied because I can say that I contributed to the construction of this title…

"I'm happy to embark on a new project and make it a success as soon as possible."

Aston Martin struggled for much of 2022, languishing at the bottom of the constructors’ standings.

However, they did make significant progress as the season went on, nearly beating Alfa Romeo to sixth in the final classification.

With Lawrence Stroll pumping a lot of money into the team in terms of new facilities and personnel, there are all the ingredients there to make Aston Martin capable of at least challenging McLaren and Alpine for fourth.