Hamilton and Verstappen’s relationship has often been portrayed as strained amid several on-track clashes during their epic battle for the F1 title two seasons ago, which ended in controversial circumstances at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While Hamilton was unable to compete for the title last season amid a hugely challenging year for Mercedes, the pair still managed to come to blows in a collision at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship? Video of Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship?

But the seven-time world champion has denied he has an issue with the Red Bull driver, who charged to his second consecutive world title in 2022.

“People like to talk about there being problems between Max and me,” Hamilton said in an interview with Formula 1 Magazine, before describing such suggestions as “fairytales”.

“I respect him,” Hamilton added.

However, Hamilton could not say if the feeling was mutual.

“He is a lot younger, so maybe he has a problem with me,” Hamilton continued. “But I am not sure about that and I actually assume not. Although I can't speak for him.”

After a dramatic back-and-forth, year-long tussle for supremacy, Hamilton appeared set to claim a record-breaking eighth world title having dominated the winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi ahead of Verstappen.

But FIA race director Michael Masi’s failure to apply the rules correctly during a late Safety Car period led to the championship changing hands from Hamilton to Verstappen, who used a tyre advantage to pass the Mercedes driver during a dramatic one-lap sprint to the flag.

Despite the controversy that still hangs over the ending to the 2021 season - which led to Hamilton considering whether he wanted to continue in F1 - the Briton stressed he has no hard feelings towards Verstappen.

"He did everything he had to do in 2021, so why should I have a problem with him?” Hamilton said.

“He performed and delivered every weekend, nobody can take that away from him.”