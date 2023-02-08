An update to the International Sporting Code over the winter to prevent drivers from making “personal, religious and political statements” without prior written consent has caused controversy, with the FIA facing a backlash over the new rule.

It has been publicly criticised by the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen, while Williams driver Alex Albon expressed concern that the FIA was “trying to go away” from F1’s ‘We Race As One’ campaign.

The FIA have been accused of targeting Lewis Hamilton with the apparent ban on free speech. The seven-time world champion, along with the recently retired Sebastian Vettel, have been increasingly vocal in highlighting issues such as diversity, inclusivity and the environment in recent years.

In an interview with The Guardian, Domenicali insisted the sport will back drivers wanting to express their views.

“F1 will never put a gag on anyone,” he said. “Everyone wants to talk so to have the platform to say what they want in the right way the better it is.

“We have a huge opportunity because of the position of our sport which is more and more global, multicultural and multivalued.

“We are talking about 20 drivers, 10 teams and many sponsors, they have different ideas, different views. I cannot say one is right, one is wrong but it is right, if needed, to give them a platform to discuss their opinions in an open way.

"We will not change that approach as a sport. That should be the line of our sport, to give everyone the chance to speak in the right way, not with aggressive tones or to offend but with respect.”

Domenicali’s comments contrast with the position of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has come under fire since the start of the year amid rising tension between the two parties.

However, Domenicali believes the FIA ultimately share the same values as F1 and reckons the governing body will move to clarify the situation.

“We are talking about a regulation and the regulator is the FIA,” he said. “I believe the FIA will clarify what has been stated, in terms of respecting certain places where you cannot do it.

“I am sure the FIA will share the same view as F1 but they are part of an Olympic federation so there are protocols to which they have to abide.”

Domenicali stressed F1 will continue to have regular discussions with the drivers on the matter.

“We keep monitoring the situation,” he added. “We keep the drivers informed, we meet with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Associations to discuss it.

“How we can allow the drivers to be open as human beings in our sport. Athletes can be very emotional and passionate about some things and they need to discuss that constructively with people they trust.

“I had a discussion with the drivers about this last year. About how F1 could be a platform, to have a spotlight on certain things we believe are right to talk about.

“F1 should help the drivers if they want to discuss certain subjects. It is important to have a very constructive dialogue. If this is not happening it can create either confusion or problems where there need not be problems.”