About 5,000 staff members of the overall organisation at Maranello, not the F1 team, will be rewarded, Bloomberg report.

The bonus is 12.5% higher than their reward for 2021.

CEO Benedetto Vigna said: "Data lay the foundations for an even stronger 2023, fueled by persistently high demand for our products worldwide.

“We look ahead with great confidence, encouraged by the many signs and achievements of an evolving company. The order book is very robust, covering 2023 and part of 2024 well.

“To manage the waiting lists, much more space is given to the experiential side, and there is a strong customer interest in the 296 GTB and GTS.”

He added: “We want to get back to being competitive in the F1 championship. Our goal is to win the world championship and the whole team, with Fred Vasseur who recently joined us, is working in this direction.

“Another priority is to continue to develop innovative products that allow people to have more fun with our cars.

“The third priority is to continue to broaden the customer base, the fourth to increase the number of patents. In 2022 the number of patents we have filed is 4 times higher than in 2021.”

The success story within Maranello may be somewhat at contrast with the experiences of the Ferrari F1 team in 2022.

After an electric start which raised hopes that Charles Leclerc could claim a maiden title, hopes faded with a number of strategy and reliability issues.

Mattia Binotto has been replaced as team principal by Fred Vasseur, who has confirmed that neither Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz will receive preferential treatment.

Ferrari have not crowned a F1 drivers’ champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.