Grosjean bowed out of F1 at the end of the 2020 season, bringing to an end a five-year stint with Haas.

The Frenchman’s career ended in dramatic circumstances with his fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix forcing him to miss the final two races of the season.

Since leaving F1, Grosjean has enjoyed moderate success in IndyCar in America, with three podium finishes in his rookie year.

Grosjean currently drives for Andretti Autosport in IndyCar, with the group looking to enter F1 in 2026.

While Grosjean will be 39 by the time the 2026 kicks off, he’d be open to a return to F1, potentially with Andretti, if they were guaranteed to be fighting at the front of the field.

"One thing I learned last year is to never say never,” he told GQ. “I told my wife I would never live in the U.S. and I would never race in a U.S. series and I would never do the Indy 500, and I've done the three of them. So I think it's just: You never know what the future is like.

“Now, I enjoy being in IndyCar. I enjoy being able to do Lamborghini IMSA for the endurance races. It's the right balance for me.

“For sure, F1 stays the pinnacle of motorsport. So yes, if it was a team to win, yes. For sure, Andretti would have a lot of work if they make it F1, just the way Haas was.

“Right now I would say I prefer to stay in IndyCar, but again, you never know. When things are done and concrete and in front of you, sometimes your mind changes."

Is Grosjean a realistic option for Andretti?

Given Grosjean’s age and time away from F1, it’s unlikely he’d be considered as an option for Andretti should their bid to enter the sport get accepted.

Fellow IndyCar star Colton Herta looks near certain to fill one of Andretti’s seats should he acquire the correct amount of super licence points.

Outside that, it’s likely Andretti will have better options to choose from than Grosjean, with more recent F1 experience.