Verstappen enters 2023 aiming for his third consecutive title, but rival Hamilton is vying to end his dominance and claim an all-time record eighth.

Hamilton and Schumacher share the joint-record most championships (seven) which would take Verstappen, aged 25, at least another five years to equal.

Why was the Schumacher vs Alonso rivalry so GOOD? Video of Why was the Schumacher vs Alonso rivalry so GOOD?

“I think I already achieved more than I could ever dream of, so for me I always just try to get the best out of myself,” Verstappen said to Racer.

“I don’t really think about where I am between all of the all-time greats in terms of championships or wins. I just want to do my job.

“I of course know I have a contract through to 2028, so I want to try and win more with this team — more races and potentially championships.

“But I’ve never really been a guy that likes statistics or whatever.

“I always want to come out of a race weekend and tell myself that I gave it all and that I really extracted everything out of myself, because then I’m happy.

“Then also once you stop racing, if I can look back at my years in Formula 1 and say, ‘Did I really get everything out of it?’ and if I did and I can say ‘Yes’ to myself, then I’m happy.”

Of course, Verstappen’s lack of interest in claiming some of F1’s all-time records could be viewed as a dismissal of Hamilton’s legacy.

Hamilton has usurped many of the records previously held by the legendary Schumacher and, with a new contract expected to be signed, will remain in F1 to extend his own staggering numbers.

He has the most wins in F1 history (103), and the most races with a single constructor (200).

Verstappen does hold the all-time record as the youngest driver to start a race (17 years and 166 days) and the youngest race winner (18 years, 228 days).