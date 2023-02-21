Grosjean’s F1 car from 2020 Bahrain fireball crash to go on display 

The Frenchman suffered a terrifying accident on the opening lap of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix when contact with Daniil Kvyat sent him into a sickening impact with the barriers.

Grosjean’s Haas car split in two and exploded into flames after tearing through the triple-guardrail barrier at 119mph with a peak impact of 67G. Grosjean miraculously escaped from the wreckage but suffered burns to both hands.

The burnt-out remnants of the VF-20 chassis will be displayed as part of the F1 Exhibition experience in Madrid next month.

Reflecting on his crash in an interview with the F1 Exhibition team, Grosjean said: “From my point of view, it was a big accident but I didn't realise the impact or how violent it was from the outside.

"It was only the next day when I asked someone to show me what it looked like that I realised.

"My wife was actually watching that race with my dad and my kids. They will remember that moment their entire life.

"They were just spectators waiting to hear something… waiting to see something from Bahrain.

"I had to break the headrest, punching it with my helmet and then I eventually managed to get my helmet through and stand up in the seat.

"I realised my left foot was stuck into the chassis and I pulled as hard as I could on my left leg. My shoe stayed in the chassis but my foot came loose so I was free to exit the car.

"It was 120 kilos of fuel plus the battery - both were on fire. Dr Jan Roberts, Alan from the medical car and one fireman were trying to open a gap in the fire to help me get out.

"I believe that helped me at least to get a vision of where I had to go and where the exit was.

"The survival cell is there for you in case of a huge impact. I was intact inside the shell. The chassis is still in one piece, the halo is there and apart from the damage and burn it is still as it should be. I guess that saved my life."