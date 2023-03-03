The eight-time constructors’ world champions appear resigned to a difficult start to the new F1 campaign but remain hopeful they can get into a position to fight for race wins and possibly the championship.

Speaking ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Elliot admitted Mercedes are yet to get the best out of their car and are unlikely to know where they truly stand in the pecking order for a couple of races.

Elliott revealed Mercedes hit several of their winter targets and confirmed their 'different' sidepod upgrade will be introduced as soon as possible.

Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023 Video of Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

On where Mercedes stand

ME: “Over the winter we’ve got on top of a lot of the issues we had in the car and we’ve come here feeling like we’ve got a better package to work with. I think when you look at the three days of winter testing that we’ve done, I don’t think we feel we’ve actually got the best out of the car yet. We had a fairly poor day on day two and were still learning. I think we learnt a lot between the test and coming here.”

On Mercedes’ unique sidepod concept

ME: “I think we’ve done a lot of work looking at other types of solutions and we keep coming back to this one as being the one that favours us. Is that the right long-term solution? I guess we are going to find out. We’ve got a different bodywork coming, it won’t be the same as other people’s, and it won’t be the same as what we’ve got.”

What problems are Mercedes facing?

ME: “The first question is, is there a problem? We probably won’t know that until we get to qualifying for definite. If you look at what we’ve tried to do over the winter, we’ve tried to develop out the issues that we had in the car and I think by and large we’ve done that. But ultimately this is a relative game and until we know where all the teams pan out, and we’ll probably have a good idea after qualifying - at least for this circuit - and we go from there.”

Have Mercedes hit their targets?

ME: “To be honest, yes exactly. In terms of where we trying to get to with weight and what we were trying to do with aero, we were sort of hitting the targets we were setting ourselves. We will find out if they are enough.”

When will 'different' sidepod upgrade arrive?

ME: “We have got a different sidepod that’s coming, I think Toto [Wolff] said that in the press. But it takes time to bring that. It takes time to make the bits and change the bits that go underneath the bodywork for it to fit. So we’ll bring it as soon as we can.”

Could Mercedes get locked into an aero concept?

ME: “Until we know where we are, you can’t make that assessment. I think the ATR is a definitely big restriction for a team like us. We are a long way short of where people further back on the grid were and it makes it a difficult decision if you do want to do something very different. You’ve just got to take a long-term view to that and if you are on the long path what would you do? You obviously need to address that. But let’s see where we are in qualifying and the race this weekend. It doesn’t feel like we are anywhere near making that sort of decision.”

How confident are Mercedes of improving?

ME: “It comes back to the same point of knowing exactly where we are and where we need to move on from there. As always there are a lot of developments in the factory and not on the car because it takes a long time to bring it. We’re doing that big chunk of work. You just have to look honestly at where you are in the lap times. So we’ll see where we are tomorrow, see where we are on Sunday.

“Probably need a race or two to really know where that pans out. If you look at the winter testing times and you try and correct for all the things you can correct for, there’s such a wide band it’s really difficult to know where we are. So let’s just see where we are. You can’t take your medicine until you know what ailments you are trying to fix, so let’s just see where we are at.”