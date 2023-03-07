Fernando Alonso’s sensational podium finish resulted in Aston Martin’s stock increasing by 15%, adding $300m (£250m) to its market cap inside 24 hours, according to sports-business reporter Joe Pompliano.

Wolff, team principal of Mercedes who were knocked down the pecking order by Aston Martin, will benefit from this huge increase.

