Aston Martin “share price rockets to nine-figure sum” - Toto Wolff is an investor
The share price of the Aston Martin F1 team was hugely boosted by their excellent performance at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - and Toto Wolff is a benefactor.
Fernando Alonso’s sensational podium finish resulted in Aston Martin’s stock increasing by 15%, adding $300m (£250m) to its market cap inside 24 hours, according to sports-business reporter Joe Pompliano.
Wolff, team principal of Mercedes who were knocked down the pecking order by Aston Martin, will benefit from this huge increase.