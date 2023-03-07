Aston Martin “share price rockets to nine-figure sum” - Toto Wolff is an investor

James Dielhenn's picture
7 Mar 2023
(L to R): Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director with Raquel Stroll (BRA) and her husband

The share price of the Aston Martin F1 team was hugely boosted by their excellent performance at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - and Toto Wolff is a benefactor.

Fernando Alonso’s sensational podium finish resulted in Aston Martin’s stock increasing by 15%, adding $300m (£250m) to its market cap inside 24 hours, according to sports-business reporter Joe Pompliano.

Wolff, team principal of Mercedes who were knocked down the pecking order by Aston Martin, will benefit from this huge increase.

Can Fernando Alonso win races for Aston Martin in 2023? | F1

Wolff became a private investor in the Aston Martin F1 team in 2020, purchasing a 1% stake from part-owner Lawrence Stroll.

Today, Aston Martin F1 are Mercedes’ customer team and use their engine.

“Half of their car is ours,” Lewis Hamilton said. “And they built their car in our wind tunnel, they do their aero in our wind tunnel, so we've got some work to do.”

Alonso finished third in Bahrain with Hamilton fifth and George Russell seventh.

While Wolff’s team admit they must totally rethink the W14’s concept, their customer team have improvements plotted out.

The AMR23 is a work in progress and upgrades are planned already meaning Aston Martin’s threat to the top of the grid may not end anytime soon.

 