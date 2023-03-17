New Zealand-born Cullen has been a key part of Hamilton’s inner-circle since their partnership began in 2016, working alongside the Mercedes driver as he won four of his seven world championships from 2017-2020.

Both Hamilton and Cullen confirmed the separation on Friday morning ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Mercedes team principal Wolff seemed to suggest that the split was Hamilton’s decision.

"We have seen for some time now that Lewis was looking for a change,” Wolff said.

Wolff paid tribute to Cullen’s contribution during her time at Mercedes but added “if things don’t work out anymore then we need to be honest about it and bring change.”

"Angela was a part of the gang for a long time," he said.

"I think in every team, this is not a static situation that you can freeze because we all develop as people and as an organisation and if things don't work out anymore then we need to be honest about it and bring change.

"Angela will always be a cheerleader of the team - she is the only one who has a louder voice than a starting car.

"But if this is what he decides, we will always absolutely support him whatever direction he wants to take.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Martin Brundle believes the change marks a blow for Hamilton.

"It's not great news for Lewis, because whenever you saw Lewis in the pit lane or paddock Angela was with him supporting him. When he was off training, she'd be with him as well," Brundle said.

"So he'll have to find somebody new, but nothing's forever, as we know.

"I'm sure it won't detract from his overall performance, but it's such a treadmill now the Formula 1 season, and Angela wants to go and do something else - you can completely understand that."