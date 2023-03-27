Is F1 looking to scrap practice sessions? Domenicali’s bold idea

In a bid to increase viewing figures, F1 has tweaked its race weekend format since the start of 2021 with the introduction of sprint races.

When first introduced, there were just three sprint events during the season.

What is going wrong at Ferrari? Video of What is going wrong at Ferrari?

As part of the format, qualifying is moved to Friday afternoon, removing one of the three practice sessions in the process.

The sprint would replace qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

The format was met with mixed reviews with fans questioning whether an additional race actually adds any excitement to the weekend, however, the reduction in practice was a clear positive.

Domenicali was present at the opening round of the MotoGP weekend at Portimao, with the motorcycle series adding sprint races to their own schedule in 2023.

Speaking to Portuguese channel Sport TV on Sunday, Domenicali revealed that he backs the idea of cancelling practice sessions in F1.

“I am a supporter of the cancellation of free practice sessions, which are of great use to the engineers, but that the public doesn’t like,” he said.

With F1 reducing the amount of pre-season testing year-on-year, it’s unlikely a move to cut down on practice would be supported by the drivers.

However, more meaningful action - from a business point of view - could appeal to F1 hence why they’ve gone from three to six sprint events for F1 2023.