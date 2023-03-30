Masi makes first F1 paddock appearance since Abu Dhabi 2021

After leaving the FIA, Masi took up the role of Chairman of the Supercars Commission, with the series a support act to F1 this weekend in Australia.

Masi was deputy race director of Supercars before becoming Charlie Whiting’s understudy in 2018.

Following Whiting’s passing ahead of the 2019 season, Masi took up the role of F1 race director.

The Australian held the role up until the end of 2021, before being replaced for the following campaign.

Masi was axed due to his ill-handling of the title-decider between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Masi failed to follow the correct rules under the Safety Car with regards to cars being allowed to unlap themselves.

As a result, Verstappen was given a clear run at Hamilton for the lead of the race.

The Dutchman would go on to overtake Hamilton and thus claim his maiden F1 championship.

Initially, Masi remained part of the FIA albeit out of the spotlight before deciding to leave the organisation to return to his native Australia.

"The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges," a statement said at the time.