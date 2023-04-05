After two seasons, Haas dropped Schumacher in favour of veteran driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Haas’ frustration with Schumacher was apparent throughout 2022 with his number of high-profile shunts handing the team a hefty damage bill.

Schumacher’s strained relationship with Haas was apparent in the latest season of Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, with Steiner seen calling team owner Gene Haas about the German driver.

Mick is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who hasn’t been seen publicly since his skiing accident in 2013.

For F1 2023, Schumacher is now Mercedes’ test and reserve driver, acting as a stand-in should either Lewis Hamilton or George Russell be unable to race.

Schumacher’s new boss - Wolff - reckons Haas’ treatment of the 24-year-old would have been very different if Michael “accompanied his son” during his two years with the American outfit,

"I can only say that his parents did nothing wrong in bringing him up," Wolff told Blick.

"And I claim that if Michael had accompanied his son during the two Haas years, Steiner would not have dared to treat Mick like that!"

"If one of our drivers gets Covid or gets injured, Mick will be in the Mercedes! Period, end of discussion!"

Wolff confirmed Mercedes are planning on giving Schumacher a test outing in a previous generation of F1 car.

"We’re trying to get an old car ready for him as soon as possible,” he added.