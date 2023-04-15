‘When are we going to win?’ - Aston Martin’s start “not enough” for Stroll

After largely being stuck in the lower reaches of F1’s midfield since rebranding to Aston Martin in 2021, the Silverstone-based team have enjoyed a dream start to 2023.

Is F1 prioritising Entertainment over Safety? Video of Is F1 prioritising Entertainment over Safety?

An incredible turnaround over the winter, plus the arrival of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, has helped Aston Martin move into front-running contention.

The AMR23 has so far proven to be the second-fastest car behind Red Bull’s dominant RB19, enabling Alonso to take a hat-trick of third-place podium finishes across the opening three races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

But according to team boss Krack, Aston Martin’s owner Stroll is demanding more.

“The [team’s] mission is very clear,” Krack said. “[Stroll] has not been having any delay in telling us ‘When are we going to win the next one?’ Obviously, he is happy we have made a step, but this is not enough for his ambitions.

"The good thing is with Laurence [Stroll] is you know where you stand – he wants more, and we will have to deliver more.”

With a slice of luck, Krack believes a win could be possible for Aston Martin this season - a prospect that was unthinkable just a few months ago.

“[We’ve had] three circuits with three characteristics. To be competitive on all three, we are confident we can be on other circuits as well,” Krack explained.

“But you know the range of circuits is now very different: you have Baku with huge straight and then you Monaco with no straights. These kinds of things will always shift the field a little bit.

“And this can happen when you have such small margins, it can happen. It’s the situation we are in and I’ve said it before, we have to be at maximum at all times, at 100% to get [the most] out of it.”

Aston Martin currently sit second in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship on 65 points, 58 adrift of early pace-setters Red Bull.