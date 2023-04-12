Steiner disagrees F1 should change rules due to Red Bull’s dominance 2023

Red Bull have dominated the opening three rounds of F1 2023, with Max Verstappen winning two races; Sergio Perez winning the other one.

Their margin over the rest of the field is greater than it was at the end of last year, with Mercedes and Ferrari struggling.

With Red Bull’s dominant form likely resulting in a dull season, there has been some suggestions that organisers should make changes to the regulations to try and hamper Red Bull.

Steiner thinks this would be wrong as ultimately F1 is a “sport”.

“Sport is the most important thing we have to have,” Steiner told motorsport-total.

“Everyone will work hard, and you must never forget that Red Bull got the penalty from last year. They can develop less in the wind tunnel this year, so theoretically they can't get much forward anymore.”

Despite Red Bull’s dominant start, Steiner is confident their rivals will catch up in the coming races.

“I'm not worried that the others will catch up,” he added. “I wouldn't say that they will now keep this advantage for the next 20 races.

“Everyone will catch up, and hopefully we'll find out how Red Bull got this advantage, and we can copy it or do something similar.”

Finally, Steiner dismissed that the regulations are to blame.

“You can't blame the regulations for this,” he explained. “Because if someone does a better job than the others, they should have the advantage.

“We still have a good race between Checo and Max, which does not seem to be without sparks, without a show.”