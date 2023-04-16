Leclerc has just six points in the opening three rounds of the season - the worst start to a season from a Ferrari driver since Felipe Massa in 2012.

After starting last year in scintillating fashion, Ferrari have struggled in 2023, leaving Australia with the fourth-fastest car.

Leclerc’s future with the team is unclear given that his contract runs out at the end of next year.

"I have absolutely no doubt about the motivation of Charles," Vasseur said.

"We had the DNF in Bahrain and then the [10-place grid] penalty in Jeddah and the DNF in Melbourne [so], for sure, it was not at all the plan, but the motivation is still there.

"I have a good relationship with Charles. This won't affect the mood.

"When you are jumping on Charles or Carlos or any of the drivers in the TV pen [a few] seconds after the race, for sure they can't be happy, and I would be very frustrated if they were relaxed and happy with the situation.

"The most important [thing] for me is to keep everybody motivated [and] pushing in the same direction. They are supporting the team, Carlos was there in the week in the simulator and Charles will be there next week.

"The motivation is not an issue at all. For sure, the results are not the results expected, but we all know that."

The Frenchman also dismissed claims that team morale was low after their stuttering start to the year.

"The mood in the team is incredibly good for the level of result that we have [had]," Vasseur explained.

"I think everybody is very motivated, very focused. The drivers, they are very supportive with us, and the mood in the team is more than good.

"If the question was about the relationship with John [Elkann, Chairman at Ferrari] or Benedetto [Vigna, Chief Executive Officer], trust me that it's also very positive.

"For sure, we don't have the results that we are expecting, but we are all working together to improve the situation."