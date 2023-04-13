Schumacher’s abandoned hometown sadly set for demolition, only 12 people remain

Kerpen-Manheim was the home of Rolf and Elisabeth, and their sons Michael and Ralf, who would go on to become F1 drivers.

Their father ran the local karting track which started Michael’s legendary journey, and is also where he married his wife Corinna.

Sadly, it is now described by Auto Bild as a “ghost town” with only 12 people still living there.

Work to demolish the village will begin in 2024, the report says.

Schumacher memories to be saved from demolition

However, small fragments of Schumacher’s legacy are set to be saved.

The karting track which his father ran will not be demolished. Nor will his family home, or the local church.

The residence where Michael lived with his wife is already gone.

Ralf said about Kerpen-Manheim: "I grew up with a lot of animals.

"Of course, that has an impact. And since, thanks to [a political party], not my entire hometown fell victim to lignite mining, I took the opportunity to restore my parents' house to the way it used to be. A farm with many animals.

“Fortunately, thanks to the new plans, the kart track still exists.

"Until recently I was a youth leader, now someone else does it, which makes sense because I can't always be there.

“But I'm glad that the kart track still exists. After all, it has been resurfaced.

“And parts of it lie on the ground that belongs to me. I live right next door.

“We are trying to promote young German talent, which is difficult enough in Germany at the moment."