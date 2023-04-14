Russell reveals F1 drivers’ calendar complaints in Djokovic chat

The Mercedes driver, who watched the men’s world number one tennis player in action at the Monte Carlo Masters this week, admitted to having frustrations about the amount of travel that is needed due to the how the F1 calendar is currently mapped out.

2023 will be F1’s longest-ever season with 23 races but the campaign has been truncated by a four-week break between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30 as a result of the Chinese Grand Prix being cancelled.

Russell met up with Djokovic after watching the 22-time Grand Slam champion ease into the third round of the tournament, and their conversation was captured by the ATP Tour and shared on social media.

The pair were heard discussing their respective sports before Djokovic asked Russell about his schedule and how long it takes drivers to recover from the trip to Australia.

“Melbourne's a killer,” Russell replied. “I mean, it's probably taken a week to come back.

“We were meant to go to China next week so we've actually got a couple of weeks off. Then Azerbaijan and then the season really kicks off. Miami then Monte Carlo.”

A surprised Djokovic then slammed F1 bosses, telling Russell “they really don’t keep you on the continents.”

Russell indicated that the drivers have already highlighted their calendar complaints and are urging F1 to make organisational improvements.

“No, no, no,” the Briton agreed, adding: “There’s a few conversations about this [the calendar], because we’re left, right and centre."