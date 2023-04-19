Magazine slammed for fake Michael Schumacher interview

Die Aktuelle’s front cover made the astonishing claim - but inside the magazine they admitted that they had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate ‘quotes’ from Schumacher, the Daily Mail report.

The magazine admitted that they had not spoken to Schumacher, or anyone in the F1 legend’s family.

Michael Schumacher now lives in Switzerland with his family where he is protected from public view.

A skiing accident nearly a decade ago left him in a coma. Health updates are kept to a minimum by his family who fiercely shield his privacy.

Corinna Schumacher, Michael’s wife, has previously tried (and failed) to claim €50,000 from the same magazine over a separate article, the Daily Mail report.

Eddie Jordan, the ex-team boss who gave a young Schumacher his big break in F1, recently told The Sun about Michael’s accident: "This was the most horrific situation for Mick and Corinna.

"It's been nearly 10 years now and Corinna has not been able to go to a party, to lunch or this or that, she's like a prisoner because everyone would want to talk to her about Michael when she doesn't need reminding of it every minute.”