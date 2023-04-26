Mekies will leave his job as Ferrari sporting director and will become the boss at AlpaTauri at a date to be confirmed.

Ex-FIA executive Peter Bayer will be added as the team's new CEO in a major shake-up.

Mekies said: "Firstly, I’d like to pay tribute to Franz for the great job he has done over almost two decades in charge at Faenza. I wish him well for the future and I know that both Peter and I will rely on his input and advice in times to come.

"Looking forward, I am honoured to take on the role of Team Principal and to return to the Team where I spent a large portion of my early career. Scuderia AlphaTauri has all of the ingredients necessary for greater success in the future and in tandem with Peter I’m looking forward to making that happen.”

Tost said: “First of all, I would like to thank Dietrich Mateschitz, who gave me the incredible opportunity to be Team Principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Scuderia AlphaTauri for the past 18 years.

"It has been a true privilege to lead the Team for such a long period and a great pleasure to work with so many motivated and skilled people, who share my passion for Formula 1. With 67 years old it is time to hand over and with Peter as new CEO and Laurent as Team Principal, we found two very professional people, who will bring the Team to the next level. I want to thank everyone for the good cooperation."

Bayer said: "I would also like to thank Franz for his dedication to Scuderia AlphaTauri and its predecessor, Scuderia Toro Rosso. His commitment to developing young talent has resulted in a Formula 1 grid where 25% of the drivers have benefited from his guidance.

"It is a great privilege for me, too, to take on the role of CEO at the Team and working alongside Laurent. Scuderia AlphaTauri has a fantastic team of people and great infrastructure in Faenza and in the UK. I am very much looking forward to building on those key elements to increase performance, on an off track, and to bring the Team even more success in the coming years."

Red Bull's Oliver Mintzlaff: “Firstly, I would like to thank Franz Tost for his hard work at Scuderia AlphaTauri and Scuderia Toro Rosso over the past 18 years.

"Throughout his time at the team Franz has been driven by a singular vision – the pursuit of ever more performance from machine and from driver. His leadership resulted in outstanding victories and in the development of some of the finest talents ever seen in Formula 1.

"Replacing him as he steps back has not been easy and has resulted in a redefinition of the management structure at the Team. I am therefore very pleased to welcome Peter Bayer as CEO and Laurent Mekies as Team Principal. Both have huge experience in top positions in Formula 1 and together I am sure they will take Scuderia AlphaTauri to even greater heights in the future.”

Tost oversaw Toro Rossi's first victory, then led the rebranded AlphaTauri. He will stay in 2024 in a consultancy role.

New team principal Mekies was previously a race engineer, a Chief Engineer and Head of Vehicle Performance in Faenza.