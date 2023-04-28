Leclerc saved his best until the end of Q3, setting a 1m40.203s to go over a tenth clear of Verstappen.

It’s a welcome return to form for Leclerc, who’s endured a terrible start to F1 2023 with two DNFs in the opening three races.

Red Bull secured second and third on the grid, and it’s likely they will have the upperhand when it comes to Sunday’s main event.

Carlos Sainz lacked pace throughout qualifying, ending 0.8s off Leclerc in fourth overall.

Lewis Hamilton was fifth for Mercedes as teammate George Russell was knocked out in 11th.

Fernando Alonso could only manage sixth in what was an underwhelming session for Aston Martin.

Lando Norris impressed in the upgraded McLaren with seventh ahead of the ever-improving Yuki Tsunoda.

Lance Stroll and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10.

Esteban Ocon managed 12th ahead of Alex Albon, who was very disappointed to have not made Q3 after showing outstanding pace up until that point.

Valtteri Bottas was 14th ahead of the second Williams of Logan Sargeant.

Zhou Guanyu was knocked out in Q1 as he was out-qualified by teammate Bottas for the first time since Bahrain.

Both Haas cars were also knocked out early, with Kevin Magnussen called into the pit lane due to an engine issue during the final runs.

Completing the back row will be Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries.

Both drivers crashed out in Q1, causing two respective red flags.