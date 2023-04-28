Norris qualified a superb seventh in a heavily-upgraded McLaren car to give the team their highest starting spot of F1 2023.

However, Norris felt there was more time on the table, even as high as fourth ahead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

“I think definitely before today, 100% we would have taken [P7],” Norris said. “I think it’s a great result I think with the sequence of the upgrades working well, the car working well on this circuit.

“At the same time, I feel like I did a better job of my driving and things, it should have been a lot better really. I think we should have been P4 today, so a bit disappointed honestly.

“We as a team didn’t do the best job with making the correct decisions of what to do. But apart from that, things were positive.”

McLaren have introduced a number of significant upgrades for this weekend’s race, including a new floor.

Norris feels that they’ve made a difference, but also pointed towards Baku’s track characteristics.

“We’ve been pushing hard to try and get some drag off the car we were running compared to where we have been on much lower downforce.

“The new floor’s working well and just adding these little things here and there always adds up.

“Also just this track, I think we’re good in the braking zones and maybe this track suits us that little touch more.”