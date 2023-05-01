F1 23 release date: When will EA Sports game be released?

Looking forward to sharing more on Wednesday — EA SPORTS™ F1® (@EASPORTSF1) May 1, 2023

There is no official release date, but in keeping with the releases of previous editions in previous years, the game should be available around June or July.

Fans are eagerly expecting a game with better-than-ever graphics and gameplay.

The cover stars are Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc. There is a special champions edition of the cover, featuring EA Sports ambassador Max Verstappen.

The EA Sports information we have so far reads: "EA SPORTS F1 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, is coming soon.

"The award-winning F1 series is the official videogame of the FIA Formula One World Championship, putting players in the driving seat of the greatest racing spectacle on Earth.

"For over a decade, the F1 franchise has evolved and expanded, allowing players to experience the drama, precision, and glory of Formula 1 on PC.

"Whether competing against real-world teams and drivers on official circuits, battling players in thrilling online action or split-screen or making your mark with the driver-manager feature, My Team, the F1 series is your all-access ticket to the pinnacle of motorsport."

When will F1 2023 game be released?

The release date for previous editions in previous years were as follows: