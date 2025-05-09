BSB provide tributes to Shane Richardson and Owen Jenner

The British Superbike Championship has provided tributes to the two riders who lost their lives.

An 11-bike incident in the Supersport race on Monday at Oulton Park resulted in the deaths of Shane Richardson and Owen Jenner, and left Tom Tunstall with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Tributes from across the racing community have poured in.

Legend John McGuinness commented that he still has nightmares about people he has lost to racing accidents.

"Shane Richardson was dedicated and hard working in his pursuit of racing motorcycles at a high level, having moved overseas after starting his career in his native New Zealand. He will be remembered for his commitment both on and off the track to achieve his dream," a BSB statement read.

"Shane debuted in the British Championship paddock in 2019, competing in the National Superstock 600 Championship. He finished as runner-up by just six points at his first attempt, denied a chance at the title only by a technical issue in the final race of the season. He won two races and a further three podiums during that impressive debut campaign.

"Shane moved into the National Superstock 1000 Championship a year later, but faced a challenging season, as he ended up 16th in the final standings. He returned in 2021 and finished 17th overall, claiming a best race result of fourth.

"For 2022, he raced in the British Supersport Championship, joining in the latter part of the season. Despite missing the opening eight rounds, it was a competitive campaign featuring three top 10 finishes. He also made appearances that year in the New Zealand Superbike Championship’s Formula Two/Supersport 600 class.

"Shane entered two rounds of the National Superstock Championship in 2023, before returning to British Supersport Championship once more in 2024 where he finished ninth overall with 12 top 10 finishes including a best result of fifth at Knockhill.

"Prior to racing in the British Championship paddock, Shane was awarded the accolade of Male Rider of the Year in the New Zealand Motorcycle Awards back in his native homeland. He also competed in MotoAmerica, where he was a race winner in 2018 in the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Championship."

Owen Jenner 'larger than life'

Owen Jenner

BSB said about Jenner: "Owen Jenner will be fondly remembered as a larger-than-life character, whose smile and energy made him a much-loved friend and competitor within the Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock.

"Owen first competed in club racing with BEMSEE where he became the 2018 Team Green Champion. He moved into the BSB paddock a year later in 2019, debuting in the British Junior Supersport Championship where he had three podiums and finished fifth in the final standings.

"A year later, in his second season in the class, he won the championship with an impressive campaign which included five wins and a total of seven podiums, only failing reach the rostrum on three occasions.

"Following that title, he progressed into the National Junior Superstock Championship for 2021. The highlight that year was a first podium finish in that class at Cadwell Park as he rode to 11th in the overall standings.

"He remained in the class for 2022, finishing ninth in the standings during a year of building as he ran consistently in the top eight. But this was just the prelude to his best season in the class which came just a year later.

"In 2023, Owen added to his BSB support class title collection, becoming the Pirelli National Junior Superstock champion. He finished on the podium nine times, and twice enjoyed victory, on the way to a well deserved crown.

"He progressed further up the British Championship support class ladder in 2024, switching to the British GP2 class, within the British Supersport Championship. Owen claimed the crown on his first attempt, dominating the GP2 class with 18 victories and a total of 20 podiums from 22 races.

"For 2025, he joined the Rapid Honda team to compete in the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, with the ambition of adding a fourth different title to his credit within the Bennetts British Superbike series."