Tom Tunstall’s family speak out after BSB tragedy at Oulton Park

Family provide update on Tom Tunstall's condition

Tom Tunstall
Tom Tunstall

Tom Tunstall’s family have released a statement after the tragedy at Oulton Park.

Two of Tunstall’s fellow riders sadly died on Monday in the Supersport race at the British Superbike Championship round.

Owen Jenner was only 21 years old, and Shane Richardson was 29.

An 11-rider incident caused fatal injuries - and left Tunstall with serious, but not life-threatening damage.

Tunstall broke a bone in his neck.

A statement reads: “Tom’s family would like to thank everyone for their well wishes at this difficult time.

“We would like to give a brief update on Tom’s condition. He is currently stable and undergoing treatment for his spinal injury.

“We are grateful for the excellent care received from the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“We would like to thank the BSB medical team at Oulton Park for their hard work and care for all the riders involved.

“But most of all, we are all extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Owen and Shane, and we send our sincerest heartfelt condolences to their families and friends.”

Morgan McLaren-Wood, also involved in the accident, had spoken of the “chaos” and how there was nothing anybody could do.

Friends of the riders who lost their lives have given heartbreaking tributes about the tragedy which occurred at the 2025 BSB season-opening round.

