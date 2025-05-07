“I was a row behind” tragic BSB crash, “nothing anyone could do”

Rider involved in tragic Oulton Park incident speaks out

Shane Richardson via his Instagram
A rider who was injured in the fatal British Superbikes accident at Oulton Park has opened up about the “chaos” of the tragedy.

Two riders - Owen Jenner, aged 21, and Shane Richardson, 29 - died due to injuries sustained in a crash in the Supersport race on Monday.

Tom Tunstall was left with a broken bone in his neck but is expected to recover.

The incident involved 11 riders in total, including Morgan McLaren-Wood who has spoken about what happened.

"I was maybe a row behind Shane and Owen, maybe five or six bikes behind them - maybe a bit more," McLaren-Wood told BBC.

"It was just chaos - there was nothing anyone could do. There were bikes everywhere.

“There was nowhere for anyone to go - it's such a tight track and there's not really any run-off on it either."

McLaren-Wood escaped with only a sprained wrist and bruising to his back and his knee, as one of five riders who sustained minor injuries.

McLaren-Wood was friends with Richardson, who died, after they both moved to the UK from New Zealand.

"Shane was such a lovely guy,” McLaren-Wood said.

“After every race he'd always have a chat back in the pits, he'd ask me how my race went, I'd ask about his and he'd give me advice on how to get better and where to improve.

"He was such a loving dad. I can't imagine what they're going through right now, it's so sudden and unexpected."

Cheshire Police are investigating the fatal crash.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

