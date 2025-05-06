Police investigation launched after two killed in Oulton Park BSB crash

Cheshire Police have launched an investigation into the crash that killed two riders at the Oulton Park BSB.

Owen Jenner, 2025 Oulton Park BSB (Supersport). Credit: Facebook/Owen Jenner Racing.

A police investigation into the crash that killed two riders in Supersport Race 2 at the Oulton Park BSB round has been launched.

21-year-old Owen Jenner and 29-year-old Shane Richardson both died from injuries sustained in a first corner crash at Oulton Park on Monday (5 May).

47-year-old Tom Tunstall was also taken to hospital having sustained back and abdominal injuries.

An investigation into the deaths of Jenner and Richardson was announced by Cheshire Police on Monday evening.

A statement from Cheshire Police reads: “Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon (Monday 5 May).

“Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries.

“Due to the severity of the incident and ongoing medical intervention, the remainder of the event was cancelled.

“The two riders who sadly died have been named as Owen Jenner (21) and Shane Richardson (29).

“The [series sanctioning body] Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board and [series promoter] MotorSport Vision Racing are investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Police.”

The motorcycle racing community has come together in tribute for the two riders who lost their lives on Monday.

