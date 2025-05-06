Update on third rider who was injured in devastating BSB Oulton Park crash

Tom Tunstall condition confirmed after tragic BSB accident

BSB
BSB

An update on the condition of the third rider who was injured at Oulton Park on Monday has been provided.

Two riders tragically lost their lives after an incident in the Supersport race at the British Superbike Championship round.

Police are investigating the crash which killed Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson.

But the first news on Tom Tunstall, who was injured in the same incident, has been released on Tuesday evening.

“We can confirm that Tom Tunstall has sustained a broken bone in his neck and is currently under the care of a team of specialists at the Royal Stoke Hospital,” a BSB statement read.

“While his condition is serious, he is stable and receiving the best possible treatment.

“Doctors are closely monitoring his progress and will determine in the coming days whether surgery will be necessary. 

“At this time, a slow but hopefully full recovery is expected.”

Tributes have flooded in from the racing community after the sad incident which cost two riders their lives.

