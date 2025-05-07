Friend of rider who died in BSB Oulton Park tragedy posts heartbreaking tribute

A friend of one of the riders who tragically died at Oulton Park on Monday has shared his heartbreaking tribute.

Shane Richardson, aged 29, and Owen Jenner, 21, lost their lives after an accident in the Supersport race at the British Superbike Championship round.

Cheshire Police are investigating the incident which has sent shockwaves through the racing community.

Illiam Quayle, the son of Isle of Man TT legend ‘Milky’ Quayle, was a close friend of Jenner.

Illiam was also competing at Oulton Park, in the Superstock class.

“Struggling to find the words for this one,” his statement read after the death of his friend Jenner.

“So much talent on two wheels it almost p***** you off!

“If I hadn’t had broken down in the race this morning I wouldn’t have had one last good luck and a laugh and a joke with you.

“Love you long time #OJ – race the skies brother.”

The business run by Illiam Quayle’s parents also shared some touching words.

“Reflection… arrived back this morning after Illiam’s first round at Oulton Park,” they said.

“Racing is a love/hate sport and hard to explain unless you are involved.

“What happened at Oulton was horrific, Owen was a really good friend of Illiam’s having ‘grown up’ together racing, always happy to stop and chat and whenever on island he always knew he had a place to stay with us.

“Didn’t really know Shane but that doesn’t make it any easier. The racing paddock is a family and any incident has an impact...

“But as most of us know our friends and family that race will all be on that next startline whether it’s North West 200, BSB, WorldSBK, TT 2025, MotoGP, and all the club racing.

“The fallen riders and their families wouldn’t want that to change.

“Enjoy the racing, the atmosphere and the spectacle it creates, support the local riders starting out and idolise the GOATs of the motorcycling world…

“The highs and lows. It is an incredible thing to be a part of.”