F1 legend questions: ‘Do Mercedes really need Max Verstappen?’ amid George Russell form

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has questioned whether Mercedes even need to sign Max Verstappen amid George Russell’s impressive form.

Russell returned to winning ways last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix to give Mercedes their first win of F1 2025.

Russell controlled the race from pole position and beat Verstappen to the victory.

The former Williams driver’s form has been impressive, putting him in the conversation as the best driver of the year so far.

However, despite his strong performances, he’s still without a contract for next year.

Russell’s Mercedes contract runs out at the end of 2025 - and they’ve yet to give him an extension.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted that he wants to stick with Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Wolff expressed serious interest in Verstappen last year as he sought after a Lewis Hamilton replacement.

Verstappen is thought to have an exit clause in his contract, which could make him available to the Brackley based outfit.

Montoya puzzled by Mercedes situation

In recent weeks, the rumour mill has been sent into overdrive.

Russell has been linked with Aston Martin, while Fernando Alonso was rumoured to be in talks with Alpine over a third stint at Enstone.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, Montoya gave his view on the Russell-Mercedes situation.

“George really is close to competing for the championship,” Montoya said. “He’s there. So, the question for me is, has he signed again with Mercedes? And if he has signed, why hasn't it been announced? What is Mercedes waiting for?

“Are they waiting to see how the Max situation unfolds at Red Bull? Let's say you bring Max in. Do you get rid of George, or do you get rid of Kimi? That’s a tough decision.

“If you’re Mercedes, are you willing to risk it all and rely at this point on Antonelli, watching the way George is driving every week? Would you give away George?

“I don't care how much money and time they put on Antonelli, it's not an easy decision.

“At this point, does Mercedes really need Max? Winning in Canada is a big thing for him.

“It wouldn't surprise me if we go to Austria or Silverstone and George gets announced with a new deal. Russell may leave Mercedes if Verstappen joins.”