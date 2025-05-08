BSB star on racing North West 200: ‘It’s possible… it catches my eye’

British Superbike frontrunner Storm Stacey says it’s ‘possible’ that he will contest the North West 200 at some point as it is an event that ‘takes my eye’.

Stacey is racing for Michael Rutter’s Bathams Racing squad in BSB this season, with the latter continuing to race at the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT in 2025.

A 14-time winner at the North West 200, Stacey is at the event this year supporting his team boss.

A fan of the event, Stacey admits there is a possibility that he will one day make his debut at the North West 200 as he is keen on road racing.

However, he notes there will be no TT outings for him as he “always promised” his late father that he would never race on the Isle of Man.

“It’s my second time here,” Stacey told BBC Sport on Thursday morning at the North West.

“It’s a hell of an event, isn't it? Probably get over to the TT as well and watch that.

“With having Michael [as my boss], I’ve got come and support him, come and watch him.

“BMW have looked after me for coming here as well. I’d be rude not to come, to be honest.

“I really like it; it’s something that takes my eye. I always promised my late father that I would never do the TT.

“But he didn’t say [all] road racing. It’s just mega.”

Asked if the North West 200 was on his radar, he added: “Possibly. I’ve got plenty of time. I’ve got unfinished business in BSB. I know what I want to achieve there. I’ve just got to make it happen.”

The one-time BSB race winner made a strong start to the 2025 campaign at Oulton Park last weekend, as he rode his BMW to fourth in race one and fifth in race two.

It has put him into fifth in the standings after the first round of the campaign, which was shortened due to a tragic incident in the Supersport class that claimed the lives of two riders.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

