John McGuinness after BSB deaths: “People will have nightmares, I still have them”

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness says the two riders killed in a British Supersport incident at Oulton Park “will never be forgotten”.

Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson tragically lost their lives following an 11-bike crash during a British Supersport race on Monday at the Oulton Park British Superbike season-opener.

Tributes have flooded in since from the racing community following the incident, with McGuinness the latest to offer his sympathies.

John McGuinness: 'Those kids will never be forgotten'

Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of this week’s North West 200, McGuinness said: “Those kids will never be forgotten and they were doing what they loved doing.

“When racing's at its best it's the best thing in the world. When it's not it's pretty brutal and that was a brutal thing that happened.

“It's bad times but the racing community is strong and I've been through it so many times for so many years.”

Twenty three-time TT winner McGuinness added that those involved, from riders to trackside workers, will “need an arm put around them” as they come to terms with the incident.

“There's going to be people there who will have nightmares about that for a long time, sometimes they need an arm put around them,” he said.

“I still have nightmares now about things I've seen on tracks over the years.

“I still ask them to look after me, you know. I'm not a religious person or anything but I ask the boys and ladies that aren't with us any more to look after me.

“It's a bit of weird thing but it's a superstition I've got.”

Tom Tunstall was also involved in the Oulton Park incident and remains in hospital with back and abdominal injuries.

Five others sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Cheshire Police has also launched an investigation into the crash, which is being carried out on behalf of the coroner.

This is standard practice in a major incident like this.

The remainder of the Oulton BSB round on Monday was cancelled following the incident.