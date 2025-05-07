8TEN Racing reveals livery for Isle of Man TT after "crazy, difficult" start-up

The 8TEN Racing team, co-owned by Peter Hickman and Davey Todd, has unveiled its livery for the outfit's first Isle of Man TT later this year.

Fourteen-time TT winner and current outright lap record holder Hickman was due to be partnered by double TT winner Todd at the FHO Racing team in 2025.

However, the Faye Ho-run outfit sensationally withdrew from its road racing and British Superbike efforts earlier this year.

Hickman and Todd stepped up to form 8TEN Racing, taking over much of the same crew the former had worked with at FHO previously and retaining BMW factory support.

Having hoped to unveil its livery for 2025 during the TT’s live podcast recording last week, 8TEN Racing have now pulled the covers off a striking black and pink colour scheme.

“Last year’s TT wasn’t the best for me on the big bikes, we all know that, but I’m aiming to rectify that in 2025,” Hickman said.

“It’s been non-stop since the new team was announced and I can’t thank everyone for their efforts; everyone’s been working above and beyond so to have the bikes looking how they are now is testament to all their hard work.

“The bikes look absolutely mint and it’s time to go racing now and I can’t wait.

“The TT is obviously at the top of my agenda and I’m just excited to get back out on the Mountain Course.”

Todd added: “Everyone knows we’re a little bit behind to where we want, and need, to be but all the guys at 8TEN Racing have been working incredibly hard and to see the Superbike now in its official Isle of Man TT livery is superb; I’m just so excited!

“I spun some laps on the bike at the recent Oulton Park test and we’re all eager now to get going properly.

“Pete and I have been working hard, both on and off track, and I just can’t wait to get going.

“Last year’s TT was incredible for me and we’re all working hard to achieve more of the same in 2025.”

Darren Jones, Team Manager, added: “There’s no denying it’s been a crazy couple of months because it really has been a crazy couple of months, pulling in every favour known to man from every sponsor, supplier and supporter to make it happen.

"It’s slowly coming together and although we're not fully there yet, we're not far away. The team is really motivated to go to the TT and do what we believe both riders can do – let them battle it out on the course and then hopefully come away smiling.

"I can’t stress how difficult it's been over the last few months, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that’s helped us along the way because without the sponsors and suppliers we definitely couldn’t have done it.”

The 8TEN team endured a difficult start to the 2025 British Superbike season at Oulton Park, with Hickman taking a best of 13th in race one while Todd didn’t finish.

Hickman was only 16th in the second race, while Todd was 21st.

The team will be in action again this week at the North West 200 in preparation for the TT.