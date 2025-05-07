Michael Dunlop confirms 2025 Isle of Man TT machinery

29-time TT winner’s bike have been confirmed

Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati
© Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop has confirmed he will race BMW and Ducati machinery at this year’s Isle of Man TT ahead of this week’s North West 200.

Dunlop made history last year when he set a new record for victories at the TT, taking the benchmark to 29 after surpassing the 26 marker previously held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop.

Last year, Dunlop rode Honda machinery in the big bike races and Yamaha bikes in the Supersport class.

However, he will completely overhaul this selection for the 2025 TT and this week’s North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

Dunlop has been testing BMW M1000RR Superbike machinery and a Ducati Panigale V2 since the start of the year, and even raced those bikes to victory at the recent Cookstown 100 event in Northern Ireland.

But his entry machinery had yet to be finalised, with Dunlop admitting during the TT’s live podcast recording last week that there was still a possibility for things to change.

But it has now been confirmed that he will run a Milwaukee Racing Ducati in the Supersport class, which is being supported by the Feel Racing World Supersport team.

“I’m delighted to be involved with Milwaukee again, it’s been a long time but something I am very excited about and looking forward to a strong season on board the Milwaukee Ducati V2,” Dunlop said.

“They have given me a great opportunity to have a strong season and it’s a new challenge I’m eagerly awaiting.

“To be involved with the Feel Racing team, is a fantastic opportunity to have their backing, knowledge and support for the season ahead.

“They have two world championships under their belt and provide a world of information to ensure we progress and get the results we deserve.”

The team, under the Aruba.it banner previously, won the World Supersport title in 2023 with Nicolo Bulega and again last year with Adrian Huertas.

Dunlop also raced a Milwaukee Ducati at the Daytona 200 earlier this year, in which he cracked the top 10 in ninth.

He also confirmed on his social media platforms that he will campaign BMW machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes on the roads this year.

He will run his Superstock machine under his own MD Racing banner, while it appears his Superbike effort is being run with the help of Hawk Racing again.

Dunlop has enjoyed winning success on BMWs in the past, including a Senior win in 2014 and 2016.

He is due to campaign a Paton in the Supertwin races this year.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

RR News
38m ago
John McGuinness after BSB deaths: “People will have nightmares, I still have them”
John McGuinness
MotoGP News
56m ago
Fabio Quartararo gets engine boost, “goosebumps” at home French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez “to get back to work”; "I don't know what we'll bring" after testing
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
1h ago
KTM launches legal dispute with €80 million investor
Stefan Pierer
F1 Feature
1h ago
What’s going on at Alpine? F1 team saga continues amid latest mess
Oliver Oakes and Flavio Briatore

More News

BSB News
2h ago
“I was a row behind” tragic BSB crash, “nothing anyone could do”
Shane Richardson via his Instagram
MotoGP News
2h ago
Aleix Espargaro spots Honda's "biggest problem" behind Marc Marquez
Aleix Espargaro, Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
"The factory Honda seat is possible - we need to speak about it"
Johann Zarco
MotoGP News
2h ago
"Expectation" at French MotoGP for in-form KTM standard-bearer
Maverick Vinales
WSBK News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista cautions Toprak Razgatlioglu against becoming “nobody” in MotoGP
Bautista, Razgatlioglu