Michael Dunlop has confirmed he will race BMW and Ducati machinery at this year’s Isle of Man TT ahead of this week’s North West 200.

Dunlop made history last year when he set a new record for victories at the TT, taking the benchmark to 29 after surpassing the 26 marker previously held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop.

Last year, Dunlop rode Honda machinery in the big bike races and Yamaha bikes in the Supersport class.

However, he will completely overhaul this selection for the 2025 TT and this week’s North West 200 in Northern Ireland.

Dunlop has been testing BMW M1000RR Superbike machinery and a Ducati Panigale V2 since the start of the year, and even raced those bikes to victory at the recent Cookstown 100 event in Northern Ireland.

But his entry machinery had yet to be finalised, with Dunlop admitting during the TT’s live podcast recording last week that there was still a possibility for things to change.

But it has now been confirmed that he will run a Milwaukee Racing Ducati in the Supersport class, which is being supported by the Feel Racing World Supersport team.

“I’m delighted to be involved with Milwaukee again, it’s been a long time but something I am very excited about and looking forward to a strong season on board the Milwaukee Ducati V2,” Dunlop said.

“They have given me a great opportunity to have a strong season and it’s a new challenge I’m eagerly awaiting.

“To be involved with the Feel Racing team, is a fantastic opportunity to have their backing, knowledge and support for the season ahead.

“They have two world championships under their belt and provide a world of information to ensure we progress and get the results we deserve.”

The team, under the Aruba.it banner previously, won the World Supersport title in 2023 with Nicolo Bulega and again last year with Adrian Huertas.

Dunlop also raced a Milwaukee Ducati at the Daytona 200 earlier this year, in which he cracked the top 10 in ninth.

He also confirmed on his social media platforms that he will campaign BMW machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes on the roads this year.

He will run his Superstock machine under his own MD Racing banner, while it appears his Superbike effort is being run with the help of Hawk Racing again.

Dunlop has enjoyed winning success on BMWs in the past, including a Senior win in 2014 and 2016.

He is due to campaign a Paton in the Supertwin races this year.