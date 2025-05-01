Michael Dunlop “really up against it” as 2025 Isle of Man TT bike plans not confirmed

Michael Dunlop admits he is yet to finalise his bike plans for the 2025 Isle of Man TT and is “really up against it” with the event beginning this month.

Dunlop made history last year when he became the most successful TT rider ever with 29 victories, to keep the record in the family 24 years after Joey Dunlop set it at 26 wins.

With the TT beginning this month and the North West 200 taking place next week, Dunlop is yet to officially confirm what bikes he will be riding.

At last weekend’s Cookstown 100, he rode a BMW in the big big races and a Ducati Panigale V2 in the Supersport contests - tallying up wins on both machines.

He has spent much of this year testing BMW Superbike machinery as he flirts a return to the marque’s bikes, as well as the Ducati for the Supersport class.

On the TT’s top 20 seeded riders list for Supersport, he is listed alongside a Ducati, though his bike for the Superbike/Superstock/Senior races wasn’t confirmed.

Last year, he raced a Honda in the big bike races and a Yamaha in the Supersport class.

During the TT’s live podcast recording at the weekend, Dunlop was asked if he had a machine yet for the big bike races.

“At the minute, no,” he replied.

“Don’t get me wrong they’re [the mechanics] are under a bit of pressure because it’s hard.

“The boys like to have the bike there, familiarise themselves, because obviously last year I was on a Honda stocker.

“It’s very clear to be seen that I’ve been out on a BMW, as close as yesterday [at Cookstown].”

When asked that it’s not definite that he will be on a BMW, he added: “Definitely not. There’s no real point asking me about motorbikes because it could be anything.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t even got my lorry yet, so I’m really up against it. Listen, we’re working hard for it.”

Michael Dunlop: Running my own team is hard work

Dunlop has had stints with factory teams at the TT, but in recent years he has run his own operation and worked on his own bikes.

He admits doing so is “hard work” but it’s “normal” for him.

“It’s hard because it’s for some people and it’s not for some people,” he said.

“Running a team, there’s so many factors. It’s like running a hotel. You’re having to run so many different personalities.

“You’re having to make everything work in the one thing. I went from running a team to building my own engines, to building my own bikes, to packing my own lorries.

“My team, not that it’s completely different because them boys still have engine builders and stuff, but at the same time I’m dodging around seeing where the finances are coming from.

“It’s just stupid shit: is this booked, that booked, is it in the van, is that right, is money in, are the boys going to work, make sure you’re back Monday morning’. But look, I’ve always been like that so for me it’s natural. It’s tough, it’s hard work.”