After a brief first-lap contact with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg, Hamilton was stuck in P13 and left his team a concerned message.

Sky reporter Anthony Davidson said: "I've been listening to Lewis Hamilton and he was complaining saying 'I don't think we're going to be able to last this race'.

"I cannot make out what he was going on about, but he's struggling somewhat."

Hamilton said via team radio: "No my car is definitely not feeling great, my front right."

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

But the Mercedes pit wall assured him he was fine to continue. He was told that whatever he felt was actually just strong wind on track.

Hamilton had qualified in a disappointing 13th but made a good start in Miami, although the contact with Hulkenberg sent him back to his starting spot.

Later, Hamilton was told by his engineers to allow teammate George Russell through.

"We have George 1.1 behind," Hamilton was told.

"We aren't racing him. We are racing Esteban Ocon. So let's not hold each other up."

Hamilton replied: "He can go by but I am not backing off though."

Russell eventually finished fourth, two places ahead of Hamilton.