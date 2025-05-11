LCR “was really worried” when Zarco was faster than Marquez in French MotoGP

Zarco won a dramatic French GP

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

LCR Honda team boss Lucio Cecchinello admits Johann Zarco being a second-per-lap faster than Marc Marquez in the wet MotoGP French Grand Prix “worried” him.

Johann Zarco was one of a handful of riders to stay on wet tyres for the start of the French GP when a large number of runners - including Marc Marquez - pitted at the end of the warm-up lap for slicks.

Surviving a collision triggered by Enea Bastianini at Turn 3 on the first lap, Zarco eventually came through to lead the grand prix on the eighth tour and would take the chequered flag almost 20 seconds clear of the field.

Marquez proved to be his nearest rival in the race, who Cecchinello admits is usually the fastest rider in wet conditions.

And the fact Zarco was able to gap him by around a second per lap made LCR “really worried” the Frenchman would make a mistake.

“I mean, the problem is the second-fastest rider was Marc Marquez,” the LCR boss told MotoGP’s After the Flag

“And normally in these conditions Marc is unbelievably fast.

“So, normally it’s the opposite - he is one second faster than everyone. The fact that we were one second faster than Marc, I mean we were really worried for some mistake.”

Zarco’s victory is the first for Honda since the 2023 Americas GP, when then-LCR rider Alex Rins was victorious.

On the decision to start on wet tyres, Cecchinello says the team constantly tracked the weather radar and was “absolutely convinced” it was the right choice, which Zarco was swayed by.

“Of course, we planned it,” Cecchinello added.

“We paid a lot of attention to look at the weather forecast evolutions, we have different radar applications.

“And then we, myself and also my crew chief were absolutely convinced that in 20 minutes the situation would change.

“And then we said to him that for us, and I also showed him the radar, and I said ‘this is coming’.

“And then I believe that he was more convinced to stay on the grid on wet tyres while most of the riders changed.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
12m ago
French MotoGP Rider Ratings: "Worst Ducati" picked out with a dreadful review
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
21m ago
Michael Dunlop delivers blunt verdict on two controversies at North West 200
Michael Dunlop, 2025 North West 200, podium (Supersport Race 1).
MotoGP News
27m ago
LCR “was really worried” when Zarco was faster than Marquez in French MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 French MotoGP
RR News
30m ago
Davey Todd “pretty fired up”, North West 200 drama "eating away at me"
Davey Todd, 2025 North West 200.
RR News
32m ago
Peter Hickman picks out BMW trait that “bodes well” for Isle of Man TT after NW200 podium
Peter Hickman, 2025 North West 200.

More News

MotoGP News
46m ago
Marc Marquez reveals “only mistake” of his wet French MotoGP ride
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
54m ago
Fatherhood for Max Verstappen tipped to be bad news for his F1 rivals
Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet
MotoGP News
1h ago
Honda sensationally stop Ducati from breaking their unique MotoGP record
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP Results
1h ago
Le Mans: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Update on Joan Mir after his nasty crash at French MotoGP
Joan Mir