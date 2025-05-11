Fernando Alonso's long-time F1 physio dies, aged 64

The former physio of Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher has died.

Fabrizio Borra passed away on Sunday, aged 64, after battling cancer for the past year.

“I'll miss you, Fabri,” an emotional tribute from Alonso read.

“Every single day. Thank you for teaching me so much and making me a better person and athlete.

“My whole career with you has been the biggest luck I could have.

“Rest in peace, brother.”

Borra was a sought-after physiotherapist who worked with MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso and cyclist Marco Pantani, as well as Formula 1 drivers.

He also worked with entertainers, and singer Jovanotti said about his death: “I loved the coach, we have had great times together, in the most important moments of my life, in the happy and the difficult times, he was always with me and my family.

“We laughed and cried together, we suffered and rejoiced together, it helped me overcome obstacles and we never lost lightness and confidence.”

Borra worked with Alonso since his early days in F1.

He will be remembered by F1 fans for an infamous moment at the 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix which involved Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso and Hamilton were McLaren teammates at the time.

When a tense moment erupted between the drivers, Ron Dennis was spotted in a fraught conversation with Alonso’s representative Borra on the pit wall.