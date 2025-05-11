Shock Sergio Perez to Mercedes hypothesis is touted

Domino effect could result in Sergio Perez driving a Mercedes, it is claimed

George Russell, Sergio Perez
George Russell, Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez could reportedly find a surprise new F1 home - with Mercedes.

Perez was a regular thorn in the side of Mercedes as the teammate of Max Verstappen, who was taking over from Lewis Hamilton as Formula 1’s top driver.

But his search for a return to the grid in 2026, after being axed for this season by Red Bull, could result in a stunning switch to his former rivals Mercedes.

Perez has held “initial talks” with Toto Wolff’s team, Motorsport.com report.

However, it would require a domino effect of huge driver market moves before Perez racing a Mercedes becomes a reality.

Wolff is reportedly keeping an eye on Perez just in case he is left short by other huge driver moves.

It is suggested that Wolff admires Perez’s ability to develop a car, and to support a teammate.

F1 domino effect to take Sergio Perez to Mercedes?

The trigger would be the future of Max Verstappen, who is contracted long-term to Red Bull, but whose next step remains the source of debate due to his car’s lack of competitiveness.

Aston Martin will reportedly launch a huge-money move to sign Verstappen for 2026.

Next year, the F1 2026 regulations begin giving every team a chance to build a dominant era. Aston Martin have Adrian Newey, who previously built Verstappen’s title-winning Red Bulls, working in their corner.

If Red Bull lose their star man, they would reportedly be interested in signing George Russell from Mercedes.

Russell’s current deal expires at the end of this season - although he has been linked with a lucrative pay-rise to stay with Mercedes.

After comprehensively out-qualifying Hamilton last season, Russell is now the team’s senior driver alongside rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

In the eventuality that Aston Martin sign Verstappen, then Red Bull sign Russell, that’s where the possibility of Perez getting a Mercedes drive comes in.

Unlikely, perhaps. And it certainly requires a couple of massive deals to be struck before it can even become possible.

But Perez’s name even being mentioned suggests he retains faith within the F1 paddock despite a terrible final year at Red Bull.

He also has an option with Alpine, who have swapped Jack Doohan out for Franco Colapinto for the next five grands prix.

Cadillac, the 11th team on the grid next year, have also been strongly linked with Perez.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

