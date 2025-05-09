Sergio Perez holds talks to join surprise F1 midfield team

Sergio Perez is reported to have held initial talks to join Alpine in 2026 as he continues to plot a comeback into Formula 1.

After losing his drive at Red Bull at the end of last season, Perez took a sabbatical from F1 this year but is open to returning to the series should he find a "project that motivates" him.

Cadillac is believed to be one of the primary options for Perez, with the team’s advisor Mario Andretti hinting that he is being considered for a 2026 seat.

However, it has now emerged that Cadillac is not the only team where Perez could end up next year.

Sergio Perez to Alpine?

The Race has reported that the Mexican’s camp held talks with Alpine boss Flavio Briatore over the Miami GP weekend to discuss any potential vacancies in the team.

It has been claimed that Alpine is open to hiring the six-time grand prix winner, although he is not considered to be at the top of the list.

While joining the factory Cadillac team is an attractive prospect for Perez, given he would have a chance to build a new manufacturer-backed team from scratch, he is aware that Alpine will offer a more competitive seat to him, at least in the short term.

Perez’s long-time backer and multi-billionaire Carlos Slim also appeared in Miami to hold meetings about his F1 return plans.

But while getting Perez back on the grid is the priority, Slim could also choose to back Franco Colapinto should the Argentine driver become Alpine’s preferred long-term choice.

The Renault-based brand has benched Jack Doohan for the next six F1 races to evaluate Colapinto, who has only nine grand prix starts under his belt.