Johann Zarco: “Magic” home victory after Mir hit, Miller crash, Marquez scare…

Johann Zarco delivered a fairytale victory in a dramatic French MotoGP, become the first home winner since 1954 despite being punted wide at the first chicane of a delayed race.

The LCR Honda rider emerged victorious, for the first time since Phillip Island 2023, as intermitted rain taunted the field.

“I feel very special and proud, because I love motorcycle history and to write this line as a French rider winning the French GP, it’s just magic,” beamed Zarco.

“I always push myself, hoping that I can win races or be on the podium. But today was also about making this choice for the rain tyres.”

After the initial start was halted due to all riders pitting for their wet bikes at the end of the warm-up lap, 13 riders then reversed their decision and returned for dry machines on the sighting lap for the restart.

Zarco was not among them.

“When I saw the others going with the slicks, I knew it was going to rain. So I tried to save those wet tyres because the track was kind of dry at the beginning. But with raindrops and the other guys on slicks I knew that things would happen for me.”

But the race didn’t start well.

Lining up 11th, Zarco was sent spearing through the gravel by fallen riders at Turn 1, finishing the first lap down in 17th.

“I lost a lot of time on my start, because I didn't want to use any start device,” Zarco said, fearing there would not be enough braking load to disengage the system.

“I didn't know how to brake on the first corner, so I say I prefer be safe for the first corners, but I've lost so much time on the start.

“And trying to go on the outside in the first chicane, things can happen in the middle. Mir picked up the bike and I hit him a lot. I have even lost my left end from the handlebar and I went straight into the gravel.

“But then things were OK, my handlebar was kind of a bit broken for the electronic side. But it was good enough to ride, and from that moment I said, ‘well, you have lost a lot. Now just wait and see’. That was the situation in the first laps.”

The weather then turned for the worse, and in Zarco’s favour, sending those on slicks back to the pits yet again. Jack Miller, also on wets, then crashed out, while the Frenchman rose into the lead by lap 8 of 26.

“I knew Jack Miller would be strong in these conditions… and when Jack crashed I began to believe that I can win the race,” Zarco revealed.

“I've been scared when Marc [Marquez] switched to the rain tyres because at the beginning he went faster than me.

“But I think he also reached the limit of the rain tyres and he could not push much more and my gap was big enough to control.”

Zarco wins, 2025 French MotoGP

Initially eight-seconds clear of title leader and Sprint winner Marquez, Zarco stormed to a huge 19-second victory, igniting jubilant celebrations among the 120,000 home fans.

“Just fantastic. Sometimes you go to catch your victory. Today I had to wait for the laps to pass by to get the victory. So that's very special.”

Zarco celebrated with a backflip on the main straight after the race, as the LCR team and his parents erupted in celebration

“My mum has never been to a grand prix in my 17 years of racing,” Zarco revealed.

“I said, ‘I think it would be nice for you to come and see the French GP because the crowd is just incredible.

“I think they have seen enough this weekend to tell all the family and friends for the rest of the year!

“I was already so happy that they have seen the French crowd and today we have the cherry on the cake.”

The result also ended Ducati’s streak of 22 GP wins and marked LCR’s first win since Alex Rins at COTA in 2023.