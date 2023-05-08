Verstappen claimed his third victory of F1 2023, defeating Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez despite starting from ninth on the grid.

The Dutchman sliced through the field with ease before showing blistering pace on the hard tyre.

Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023 Video of Is Max Verstappen a HYPOCRITE? | F1 2023

Verstappen won the race by going long on the hard tyre, eventually stopping on Lap 46 for mediums.

Within two laps, he was past Perez for the lead before opening up a comfortable gap, securing the fastest lap in the process.

His latest win means he now equals Sebastian Vettel’s tally of 38 victories for Red Bull.

Coincidentally, Vettel’s dominant run in 2013 resulted in him being booed on a number of occasions.

Verstappen was booed during the pre-race ceremony and after the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race on Sunday, Verstappen was bullish in his response.

“If I were driving in the back nobody would be doing anything in terms of reaction,” he said.

“I think it is normal when you are winning and they don’t like who is winning.

“It is something for me which is absolutely fine as long as I am standing on the top.

“To me, the most important thing is I take the trophy home and they go back to their houses and they can... have a nice evening.”

Verstappen was booed on three occasions in 2022 - at Silverstone, Monza and the Circuit of the Americas.