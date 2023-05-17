PICTURES: The shocking flooding that caused F1 Emilia Romagna GP to be cancelled
The images below show the dreadful impact of the flooding in Italy which caused the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to be cancelled.
Severe floods are widespread across Italy's Emilia Romagna region after heavy rains, with rescue operations underwayhttps://t.co/8xyWy2d9Fw pic.twitter.com/H5EQH9UBHj— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 17, 2023
WATCH: Drone footage of the flood hit city Cesena in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italypic.twitter.com/lUIvvAOS30— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 17, 2023
Massive floods and landslides after heavy rains in Emilia-Romagna region, Italy— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) May 17, 2023
TELEGRAM JOIN https://t.co/yY0dMMK1fg pic.twitter.com/5MKfciwiKs
Esondazione tra Faenza e Forlì, questa era l'autostrada A14 #alluvione #EmiliaRomagna pic.twitter.com/unNWHfd1zU— Francesca Totolo (@fratotolo2) May 17, 2023
The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was supposed to be this weekend, but it was cancelled on weather due to the extreme weather in the wider region.
Five people have died already in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy due to the flooding.
F1 staff were told on Tuesday not to attend the circuit, before the paddock was evacuated. A day later, the grand prix was called off.
It means the F1 2023 calendar will now just 22 grands prix, rather than the planned 24. The Chinese Grand Prix was already cancelled.
F1 will instead return next week in Monaco.