PICTURES: The shocking flooding that caused F1 Emilia Romagna GP to be cancelled

Severe floods are widespread across Italy's Emilia Romagna region after heavy rains, with rescue operations underway

WATCH: Drone footage of the flood hit city Cesena in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy

Massive floods and landslides after heavy rains in Emilia-Romagna region, Italy





The F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was supposed to be this weekend, but it was cancelled on weather due to the extreme weather in the wider region.

Five people have died already in the Emilia Romagna region of Italy due to the flooding.

F1 staff were told on Tuesday not to attend the circuit, before the paddock was evacuated. A day later, the grand prix was called off.

It means the F1 2023 calendar will now just 22 grands prix, rather than the planned 24. The Chinese Grand Prix was already cancelled.

F1 will instead return next week in Monaco.