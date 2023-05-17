It is unlikely that the grand prix will be rescheduled for a later date in 2023, due to F1’s already jam-packed schedule, The Independent report.

It means the F1 2023 calendar will now be just 22 races.

It was initially announced as a record-high 24-race calendar but the Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 16, was cancelled.

And now the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has dropped off at short-notice, too.

Severe flooding in the local region in Italy is the reason for the cancellation.

F1 staff were told to stay away from the circuit, then the paddock was evacuated on Tuesday.

Two people died, and hundreds evacuated from their homes, in the wider region due to floods.

Bad weather is forecast in Emilia Romagna over this weekend.